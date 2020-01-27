Land Bank officers reappointed for 2020

At a recent 2020 re-organizational meeting of the Fayette County Land Bank, county commissioner Tony Anderson was reappointed as chairman while Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen was reappointed as vice chairman.

During the same meeting, Fayette County Treasurer Susan Dunn was reappointed as the Land Bank treasurer while Buck Minyo was reappointed as secretary. Community Action of Fayette County was reappointed to continue doing the administrative functions of the Land Bank.

A signing of a deed for 829 Broadway St. was authorized. The following updates on other properties were given: 406 and 408 Main St. have been offered for $700 to adjacent property owner Tammy Mayer, while 1217, 1219, 1223 and 1225 S. Hinde St. along with 1233 S. Main St. are pending transfer to JL Bishop Co., LLC.

It was shared during the meeting that a previously considered method to assist with easing the foreclosure process, known as the Board of Revision process, is currently being held as unconstitutional in a pending Ohio State Supreme Court case.

The following properties will go through the traditional foreclosure process and are vacant with no structures: 833 Millwood Ave., 824 John St., 1031 Lakeview Ave., 104 E. Paint St., 1228 E. Paint St. and 229 Green St.

Once transfer and reimbursement to the Land Bank have occurred, properties located at 29 Market St., 61 Biddle Blvd. and 80 Biddle Blvd. in Bloomingburg are to be transferred to the Village of Bloomingburg.

The next Land Bank meeting is set for Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. in the fourth floor conference room of the county administration building.

In other business from the commissioners’ office, the chairman, commissioner Dan Dean, was authorized to sign a letter of engagement so the county financial statement could be prepared for Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of this year.

Per the request of Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, two resolutions were adopted that allow Luebbe to proceed with a purchase of both a John Deere cab tractor and a Diamond 22’ rear cradle boom mower through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services Cooperative Purchasing Program.

Per the request of the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) Director Faye Williamson, a contract was approved between the Fayette County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) and Fayette County Juvenile Court. The purpose of the contract is for clerk services to be provided for child support actions initiated by CSEA for 2020.

The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located in the County Administration Building, 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

