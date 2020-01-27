Sons of Union veterans install 2020 officers

Shane L. Milburn, commander of the Ohio Department Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), recently installed the newly-elected officers of Henry Casey Camp 92 for the year 2020.

Milburn is a past commander of the Henry Casey Camp. During the installation ceremonies Milburn noted that two other camp members have served as the SUVCW Ohio Department commander. Robert E. Grim served 1994-95 and Shawn Cox served 2015-16. Grim also served as the SUVCW national commander-in-chief 2002-2003, and is currently the national commanding general of the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR), which is the military department of the SUVCW.

The camp is named in honor of Henry Casey, a Civil War Medal of Honor recipient from Bloomingburg. The SUVCW is a Congressionally-chartered organization dedicated to preserving the heritage of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) and the men who served in the Union Army during the Civil War. SUVCW members are descendants of Union Civil War veterans.

Several members of the Casey Camp also belong to the Sons of Veterans Reserve, which is the uniformed division of the SUVCW and they participate in ceremonies and programs dressed in their Civil War uniforms. The local SVR unit is Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, which is the military unit Henry Casey served in during the Civil War. The unit is commanded by captain Shane Milburn, who also serves as the adjutant of the SVR 3rd Military District (Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan).

Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War recently elected and installed officers for the year 2020. Pictured in the back row are (left to right) Terry Thevenin, retiring camp commander; Joe Daugherty, Commander; David Meister, senior vice commander; Judah Meister, Guide. In the front row are three camp members who have served as Ohio Department Commander. Left to right: Robert E. Grim, Treasurer; Shane Milburn, Secretary; and Shawn A. Cox Patriotic Instructor.