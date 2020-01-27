Posted on by

FCS releases second quarter honor roll

Fayette Christian School recently released the second quarter honor roll:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):

First grade: Jaxson Butcher, Paisley Evans, Sadie Halliday, Isaiah Symons and Bailey Zimmerman.

Second grade: Harper Beverly, JaneEllen Coole, Claire Day, Leah Day, Sadie Elder, Grace Hook, Havyn Hughes, Shelby Nolt, Victoria Patton and Morgan Stollings.

Third grade: Jonah Burns, Mirabelle Johnson, Chloe Russell and Colt Whitaker.

Fourth grade: Brady Johnson, Oliver Johnson, Jesslynn Munson, Corbyn Nolt and Ryleigh Russell.

Fifth grade: Zaylee Arrington, Casey Bumpus, Elyse Day and Victoria Peterson.

Sixth grade: Scarlett Cockerill, Jacob Crichton, Luisa Epifano and Keziah Knepp.

Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):

First grade: Silas Allen, Urijah Arrington and Benjamin Patton.

Third grade: Abbey Baldwin, Gibson Cockerill, Noah Massie, Andrew Peterson, Toby Pickerill and Isaiah Trenner.

Fourth grade: Nathaniel Forsythe and Krista Symons.

Fifth grade: McKenna Baldwin, Shelby Bumpus and Luke Granger.

Sixth grade: Aaron Barker, Katelyn Bock, Cade Whitaker and Macy Willis.

HIGH SCHOOL:

Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):

Eighth grade: Allison Barker, Brady Bumpus and Alex Mitchell.

Ninth grade: Nathaniel Crichton, Ryleigh Tooill and Luke Wright.

Tenth grade: Emily Barker, Makenna Granger and Megan Sheeter

Eleventh grade: Kirsten Havens, Cherokee Lofino and Lilly Russi.

Twelfth grade: Nicholas Epifano, Lane Hufford, Grace Sheeter and Christopher Tooill.

Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):

Seventh grade: Gannen McDaniel, Emily Stollings and Seth Thompson.

Eighth grade: Elli Lewis and Landon Waibel.

Ninth grade: Hannah Fuller, Letisha Knepp and Drew Pontious.

Tenth Grade: Katelynn Crichton.

Twelfth grade: Macy Gruber and Nicholas Speakman.