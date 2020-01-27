FCS releases second quarter honor roll

Fayette Christian School recently released the second quarter honor roll:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):
First grade: Jaxson Butcher, Paisley Evans, Sadie Halliday, Isaiah Symons and Bailey Zimmerman.
Second grade: Harper Beverly, JaneEllen Coole, Claire Day, Leah Day, Sadie Elder, Grace Hook, Havyn Hughes, Shelby Nolt, Victoria Patton and Morgan Stollings.
Third grade: Jonah Burns, Mirabelle Johnson, Chloe Russell and Colt Whitaker.
Fourth grade: Brady Johnson, Oliver Johnson, Jesslynn Munson, Corbyn Nolt and Ryleigh Russell.
Fifth grade: Zaylee Arrington, Casey Bumpus, Elyse Day and Victoria Peterson.
Sixth grade: Scarlett Cockerill, Jacob Crichton, Luisa Epifano and Keziah Knepp.
Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):
First grade: Silas Allen, Urijah Arrington and Benjamin Patton.
Third grade: Abbey Baldwin, Gibson Cockerill, Noah Massie, Andrew Peterson, Toby Pickerill and Isaiah Trenner.
Fourth grade: Nathaniel Forsythe and Krista Symons.
Fifth grade: McKenna Baldwin, Shelby Bumpus and Luke Granger.
Sixth grade: Aaron Barker, Katelyn Bock, Cade Whitaker and Macy Willis.
HIGH SCHOOL:
Principal’s Honor Roll (All As):
Eighth grade: Allison Barker, Brady Bumpus and Alex Mitchell.
Ninth grade: Nathaniel Crichton, Ryleigh Tooill and Luke Wright.
Tenth grade: Emily Barker, Makenna Granger and Megan Sheeter
Eleventh grade: Kirsten Havens, Cherokee Lofino and Lilly Russi.
Twelfth grade: Nicholas Epifano, Lane Hufford, Grace Sheeter and Christopher Tooill.
Regular Honor Roll (All As & Bs):
Seventh grade: Gannen McDaniel, Emily Stollings and Seth Thompson.
Eighth grade: Elli Lewis and Landon Waibel.
Ninth grade: Hannah Fuller, Letisha Knepp and Drew Pontious.
Tenth Grade: Katelynn Crichton.
Twelfth grade: Macy Gruber and Nicholas Speakman.