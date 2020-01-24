Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Scott D. Snyder, Greenfield, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Janet M. Lawrence, New Holland, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Charity N. Johnson, Lorain, Ohio, 80/65 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Amy Obermeyer, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Josiah M. Leeman, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Antonio J. Kendrick, Phoenix, Ariz., 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kimberly K. Richey, Geneva, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Deborah J. Wells, Mason, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dana N. Raymond, Blacklick, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sheila D. Barrera, Louisville, Ky., 107/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael I. Rosenthall, Maineville, Ohio, 110/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Courtney M. Broady, Gahanna, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary Lucas, 4029 Old US 35 SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Luke Kleilein, Delaware, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aimee M. Jacob, Loveland, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ronald V. Lemaster Jr., London, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stephen R. Greer, 3178 Miami Trace Road NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Kathryn B. Socrates, Norwood, Ohio, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lazare Tiendrebeogo, Columbus, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, charge amended from 4511.21D1 to unsafe vehicle, defendant fined $150 and costs of $145 for a total of $295 and must be paid within 30 days.