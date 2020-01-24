Washington Fire Dept. reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

JAN. 23

ALARM ACTIVATION: 9:44 a.m., 1309 Old US Route 35, Mugs N Jugs – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire and was notified via radio of a false alarm at the time of arrival. FD spoke to an employee who stated they were cooking and there was no problem or issue at the time.

JAN. 20

POWER LINE ARCING: 4:24 p.m., 3110 U.S. 62 SW – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s office reporting power lines arcing at the house. FD did not find any arcing at the time of arrival and spoke with the passerby whom reported the problem. FD spoke with the homeowner who was unaware of any problem(s). FD was concerned about an unusual odor in the residence and requested DP&L be dispatched. FD’s initial investigation found a broken water line on the first floor that was leaking into an outlet in the basement. At the request of DP&L personnel on scene, FD pulled the main breaker in the panel box. Further investigation found the outlet in the basement feeding the upstairs dryer had shorted out and was partially melted, causing the unusual odor. FD pulled both double-pole fuses (as both were partially tripped) and confirmed that power was disconnected to the effected circuits. FD also shut off the water supply to the upstairs laundry. FD advised the homeowner that both the water and electric had been shut off to the effected areas and to have repairs made. FD also found that there were no working smoke detectors or carbon-monoxide detectors in the house. FD gave the homeowner the homeowner two new smoke detectors to put up, advised to purchase a new carbon-monoxide detector and also checked the house for carbon-monoxide while on-scene. FD did not detect and CO at the time of the check.