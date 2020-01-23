Honoring local law enforcement

Grace United Methodist Preschool and childcare students provided baked goods for local law enforcement and thanked everyone for keeping them safe in the community in recognition of National Law Enforcement Day. Pictured are Washington Police Department dispatcher Traci Bennett and detective Colt Sever.

Grace United Methodist Preschool and childcare students provided baked goods for local law enforcement and thanked everyone for keeping them safe in the community in recognition of National Law Enforcement Day. Pictured are Washington Police Department dispatcher Traci Bennett and detective Colt Sever. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_IMG_3354.jpg Grace United Methodist Preschool and childcare students provided baked goods for local law enforcement and thanked everyone for keeping them safe in the community in recognition of National Law Enforcement Day. Pictured are Washington Police Department dispatcher Traci Bennett and detective Colt Sever. Courtesy photo