Rezoning request for new apartments voted down

A rezoning request for two lots that would have allowed the construction of 15 apartments was voted down at Wednesday’s Washington Court House City Council meeting.

All council members except for chairperson Jim Chrisman voted against the rezoning. Prior to the vote, a public hearing to discuss the project was held. Several residents opposed the project while council members discussed the situation from various viewpoints.

The lots total 1.25 acres of land and are located at the corner of Elm and Vine streets. They are owned by JLB1 Properties. If passed, the zoning would have essentially changed from single to multi-family housing.

According to a proposal for the apartments, if it had passed, a rectangular parking lot would have been built with five buildings bordering it. Each building would have had three apartments. Those apartments would have two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and dining area, a living room and a patio at the back of the apartment buildings.

The rezoning came to council after it was favorably recommended on Dec. 3 of 2019 by the City Planning Commission (CPC) however, of the five members on the CPC, three voted in favor of giving a favorable recommendation to council while two members voted against it.

The details of the public hearing will be included in a future article.

Also during the council meeting, one resolution was placed on first reading. Resolutions must be placed on second reading before being adopted. If passed, it would authorize City Manager Joe Denen or his designee to enter into an agreement with EMH & T Engineering for engineering services to be provided to the city. The cost of the services should not go above $75,000.

A resolution with the purpose of expressing the council’s and the city administration’s appreciation for Harry Wright, a recently retired local and radio personality, for his service to the community was placed on second reading and was then adopted.

Washington Court House City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 7:30 p.m. They are located in the second floor council chambers of the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main Street. The public is welcome to attend and may sign up to speak before the council.

Washington Court House City Council members (back, L-R) Kendra Redd-Hernandez, Caleb Johnson, Dale Lynch, Jim Blair: (front, L-R) Steve Shiltz, Jim Chrisman and Ted Hawk. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_council2020-1.jpg Washington Court House City Council members (back, L-R) Kendra Redd-Hernandez, Caleb Johnson, Dale Lynch, Jim Blair: (front, L-R) Steve Shiltz, Jim Chrisman and Ted Hawk.