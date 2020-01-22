Man indicted for felony abduction

A Jeffersonville man has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury for allegedly abducting and harming a 23-year-old pregnant woman.

Tiyon Q. Cain, 24, 37 Colonial Drive, was arraigned Jan. 14 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on charges of abduction (a third-degree felony), domestic violence (a fourth-degree felony), and resisting arrest (a misdemeanor of the second degree).

Cain reportedly has a prior domestic violence charge against him from Aug. 7, 2018 in Madison County Municipal Court. On his most recent domestic violence charge, the grand jury specified that Cain knew the victim “was pregnant at the time of the offense.”

On Dec. 22, 2019, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy met with the alleged victim at the sheriff’s office. She told the deputy that she and Cain were fighting earlier in the day, and when she left and was walking down the street, Cain pulled up, grabbed her by the hair and forced her into his vehicle, according to reports.

The woman said that Cain drove around with her in the vehicle and then parked at the McDonald’s on State Route 435 “due to being worried about going back to jail,” reports said. Eventually, Cain allegedly drove back to their apartment and took both sets of car keys, her cell phone, and prevented her from leaving the residence.

The woman advised that she was eventually able to come up with a story that enabled her to leave the apartment and get a ride to the sheriff’s office. Cain was later arrested.

Cain is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $63,000 bond and is awaiting a jury trial scheduled for March 19.

