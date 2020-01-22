Schwartz graduates from University of Kentucky

Alexis Schwartz recently graduated on Dec. 20 from the University of Kentucky with a bachelors of science degree in equine science and management and a minor in agriculture economics.

While at UK she was a member of the UK Block & Bridle and the UK horse racing clubs. Schwartz was employed by Keeneland as a betologist and client relations representative. She also had worked at Taylor Made farms in sales and interned at Shawhan Place.

Since graduating, Schwartz is now employed with the United States Trotting Association (USTA) in Westerville.

Schwartz is the daughter of Bret and Robin Schwartz of Washington Court House. She is a 2016 Miami Trace High School graduate.

Alexis Schwartz https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_CALH9621.jpg Alexis Schwartz Courtesy photo