Dean appointed as commissioner president

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, Dan Dean was appointed as president of the Fayette County Commissioners’ Board for 2020.

Commissioner Jim Garland was appointed as vice president of the board for 2020. Dana Foor will continue to act as the administrative clerk and Sue Smith as the assistant clerk for the board.

At the same meeting, Dean was also appointed for 2020 as the Fayette County voting delegate for the County Risk Sharing Authority, as the representative to the Family and Children First Council and as the commissioners’ representative to the Travel and Tourism Board.

Garland was appointed designee to the Community Action Commission Board of Trustees while Dean was appointed as the alternate.

Commissioner Tony Anderson was appointed for 2020 as the county chairman of the OVRDC Executive Committee and as the designee to the Solid Waste Management District Policy Committee.

Dean, Garland and Anderson, along with Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, were appointed to be representatives to the board of trustees of the Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Court House and Fayette County.

Luebbe was appointed to County Sanitary Engineer, which began on Jan. 1.

In other recent business, a contract was entered into with Donald W. May Contracting in regards to a sewer project on Robinson Road.

A grant agreement was entered into with County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO) for funds meant to be used for a County Wellness Program. Of those funds, $4,000 is to be used for administrative purposes and $5,208 toward activities that promote the wellness and health of members covered under the CEBCO program.

A resolution that was recently signed authorizes Luebbe to enter into a contract with Burgess and Niple to provide various and necessary professional services to the Fayette County Landfill, such as semiannual groundwater and surface water sampling, statistical analysis and reporting, laboratory analysis, etc.

A second resolution authorizes an adjustment to a water rate in Madison Mills at the recommendation of Luebbe and per a Water Supply Agreement between Fayette County and ASA Bloomingburg. The rate decreased from $1.60 to $1.59 per 1,000 gallons as of Jan. 1 of this year.

The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located in the County Administration Building, 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

