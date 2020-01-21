‘Daddy-Daughter Dance’ to kick off month of activities

The 12th-annual “Daddy-Daughter Dance” on Saturday, Feb. 8 kicks off a month full of activity at the Fayette County Family YMCA.

The theme for the dance, which takes place from 6:30-9 p.m.,will be “Masquerade.” The evening will include DJ services and special lighting effects by Live Wire Entertainment, decorations throughout the gymnasium, door prizes, snacks and refreshments. Downtown Photography will offer packages with photos taken starting at 6 p.m. at the YMCA. Robin’s Nest Flowers is also offering a corsage and boutonniere package that must be pre-ordered and may be picked up at the YMCA the night of the event. Order forms for pictures and information on the flowers are available at the YMCA.

The Daddy Daughter Dance is open to the community, and entry is $15 per couple and $5 per additional daughter. Preregistration is appreciated so plans can be made accordingly. Registrations are being taken at the YMCA located at 100 Civic Drive.

Also in February, a “Burn the Mortgage” event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 to celebrate the retirement of the debt on the facility opened in October of 2007, and a community ribbon cutting and open house for the expansion of the YMCA will follow on Saturday, Feb. 15.

“The retirement of the debt on the portion of the facility opened in 2007 is a major milestone and demonstrates the outstanding support of the community” according to YMCA CEO Doug Saunders. “We look forward to celebrating and burning the mortgage with our volunteers, donors, and staff on February 13th.”

Saunders added, “Our board of directors has been engaged in ensuring that the YMCA is sustainable while also looking at programs, facilities, and services to increase our impact for the community.”

As part of increasing community impact, the YMCA will be opening a 13,000 square foot expansion with the ribbon cutting and open house on Saturday, Feb. 15. A ribbon cutting will take place in the new gym prior to a youth basketball game at 9:30 a.m. The rest of the day will feature free usage of the batting/golf cage, demonstrations on new fitness equipment and fitness programs, Pickleball, information on rental opportunities, and a membership special. Detailed information will continue to be posted on the YMCA Facebook page and faycoymca.org.

The expansion will include a fieldhouse with multi-purpose flooring and four basketball goals, and an additional 4,500 square feet added onto the wellness center. The fieldhouse will include a batting cage with a baseball/softball pitching machine and turf flooring surface. The cage can also be used to hit golf balls. The net to the cage can be opened like a curtain, allowing for training on the turf and multi-purpose floor.

“We have already booked batting cage usage by a couple of organizations and have some new rental opportunities for parties using the new multi-purpose room, batting and golf cage, pool and gymnasium,” said Saunders.

YMCA fitness and membership staff will be participating in a training with MoveStrong on Feb. 8 in order to learn how to provide instruction and implement innovative programming on the new “rig” that will be a centerpiece of the wellness center expansion. The “rig” features several functional fitness stations and can incorporate up to 16 people at a time. Complementing the “rig” in the functional fitness portion of the wellness center are a new Rogue Hamstring and Glute Developer and Matrix Stepmill.

“We are being intentional about ensuring that the ‘rig’ is adaptable to all fitness levels in a non-intimidating environment,” according to Saunders.

For further information on any of the events or membership, call the YMCA at 740-335-0477 or reference faycoymca.org.

The 12th-annual Daddy-Daughter Dance will kick off a month full of events at the Fayette County Family YMCA including a ribbon cutting for the upcoming expansion. Pictured is the installation of the floor in the new wellness center. Also recently installed in the new gym were four basketball hoops and a gym divider.