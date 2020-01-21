New WCH businesses recognized

The City of Washington Court House recently presented A1 Nails, located on Leesburg Avenue in front of Walmart with a New Business Plaque. Pictured are Justin Heng, owner, and McKenna Evans of the City of Washington Court House. Located at 1375 Leesburg Ave., the business is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offers professional nail care and design.

The City of Washington Court House recently presented Sweetwater Bay, The Linen Closet, and SWB Tuxedo, located at 131 East Court St. in downtown Washington C.H., with a New Business Plaque. Pictured are from left to right, council members Dale Lynch, Jim Chrisman, Steve Jennings, co-owner Ben Snodgrass, city manager Joe Denen, co-owner Christy Larrick, and economic development director Chelsie Baker. Home to The Linen Closet, The Noble Pig, Sweetwater Bay Boutique, and SWB Tuxedo. Offering event linens, eclectic decor and furnishings, women’s clothing, and tuxedo rentals. Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.