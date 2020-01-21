Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 20

Laura L. Jones, 33, at large in Washington C.H., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), resisting arrest (second-degree misdemeanor).

Ricky L. Snyder, 30, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Richard A. Smith, 57, at large, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Jan. 19

Ryan F.T. McClure, 26, 778 Rowe Ging Road, non-compliance suspension, towing requirement violation.