Washington Fire Dept. reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

JAN. 19

ILLEGAL BURNING: 2:56 p.m., 811 Leslie Trace Road NW – FD responded to a report of an illegal burn. FD found the occupant burning unauthorized materials. FD extinguished the fire and advised the occupant of the burning regulations.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 1:59 p.m., 1100 Lakeview Avenue, Ritten Industries, Inc. – FD responded to an alarm activation. The alarm stated that smoke was detected in the office area. FD searched the building for the cause of the alarm. There was no smoke or fire. A supervisor arrived on scene to secure the building and reset alarm.

JAN. 13

BRUSH FIRE: 12:12 p.m., Bloomingburg New Holland Road – FD responded to a report of a brush fire. FD found a small area of grass burning in the ditch beside the roadway. FD extinguished the fire.