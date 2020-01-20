Minyo named to Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame

Local teen Trevor Minyo was recently selected as an Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame inductee.

Minyo is a Fayette County 4-Her of 12 years, and has participated in local, state and national 4-H events. According to the Ohio 4-H website, this award is “to recognize those who have dedicated their all to make the best better in their club, community, country, and world.”

Minyo will be recognized at the annual Ohio 4-H Conference on March 14 at the Columbus Convention Center.

Minyo provides leadership at both the state and local levels, serving as the president of the Fayette County Jr. Fair Board and the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council. He has served as an officer for the Charm-N-Farm 4-H Club, being named Best of the Best Safety Officer, Health Officer, News Reporter, Treasurer, and President at the Fayette County Fair. He has served as a trustee on the Ohio 4-H Foundation Board, and an officer on the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership for one and three years, respectively.

Minyo has been recognized previously at the state level as a clock trophy winner in various projects at the Ohio State Fair, and an Ohio 4-H Achievement Award Winner.

Trevor Minyo https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_10132019MINYOSENIOR-21.jpeg Trevor Minyo Courtesy photo