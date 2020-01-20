Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 18

Ryan J. Slone, 21, Greenfield, no operator’s license.

David M. Routte, 25, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Male, 13, Mt. Sterling, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jan. 17

Crystal J. Sluss, 27, 1128 Grace St., red light violation.

David E. Manley, 46, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 228, Greenfield Police Department warrant.