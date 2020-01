According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 18

Breaking & Entering/Theft: At 12:11 p.m., Brian Tabit, owner of Ok Farm Products located at 755 Delaware St., reported a theft. Tabit advised that two unknown subjects cut the lock on a gate and entered a fenced-in area. The subjects then removed a piece of equipment from the property. A report was taken.