Crimes & Traffic

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Michael D. Leisure, 2011 Heritage Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $375, court costs $225, defendant pled guilty, fined $375 and court costs, sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail, 3 days driver intervention program, complete d.i.p. by Feb. 1, 2020, 2 years probation, one-year operator’s license suspended, 6 points, terminate administrative license suspension.

Michael D. Leisure, 2011 Heritage Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving in marked lane, case dismissed.

Donald E. Keck, Sparta, N.J., 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David Robinson, Centerville, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Deonte J. Nusum-Lyles, Dayton, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cody Foxbower, Wilmington, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rayjean C. Thompson, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Peter L. He, Mason, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kristina E. Curl, 214 Topaz Lane, Washington C.H., Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Deborah A. Coulter, Columbus, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Brian Laudermilt, Mason, W. Va., 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jasmine Brett, Bexley, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Taylor D. Coleman, Xenia, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Walter A. Sims, Lake Forest, Calif., 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeremy D. Collins, Centerville, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joy E. Stanforth, 8023 US 62 SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 78/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hayden C. Donaldson, Hebron, Ky., 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Todd E. Ervin, 870 Linden Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Parker Paige S. Greene, North Mankato, Minn., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Randy D. Leisure, 801 Jasper Coil Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Noah R. Routzohn, Xenia, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexis C. Wilson, Watervliet, N.Y., unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $135, upon motion of the State, charge amended from speed 95/70 to unsafe vehicle, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $150 and court costs, no points.

Jeanetta G. Turner, Leesburg, Ohio, expired operator’s license, court costs $130, costs only.

David D. Meyers, Greenfield, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $100, court costs $135, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from speed 79/55, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days, no points.

Donna Armstrong, Hillsboro, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert L. Woodruff, Hillsboro, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $106, defendant fined $30 and court costs.

Daisuke Kihara, Grove City, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer E. Sauvie, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stephen A. Jones, Freeport, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Beryl Gajjala, Hilliard, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nishanth Sanakari, Mason, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Chester Marcum Jr., 1026 Cedar Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Madelyn M. Bechert, Canal Winchester, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.