WCH man injured in semi crash

A 58-year-old Washington C.H. man was airlifted to a Columbus trauma center following a two-vehicle accident involving a semi that occurred Friday morning on State Route 38 NE in Paint Township.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Anthony E. Wood, was heading north on State Route 38 NE and struck the trailer area of a 2014 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer, driven by Kevin R. Wallace, 44, of Springfield. The semi tractor-trailer was backing into the driveway of a residence in the 7000 block of State Route 38 NE to make a delivery when the crash occurred.

The crash was reported to the sheriff’s office at 7:20 a.m.

Wood was entrapped in his vehicle and was extricated by members of the Bloomingburg Paint-Marion Township Fire Department, the Jefferson Township Fire Department, and the Sheriff’s Rescue Unit. He was airlifted from the scene by Med-Flight to a trauma center for medical treatment, according to Stanforth. The extent of Wood’s injuries were unknown as of press time.

Wallace reported no injuries from the crash. Wood’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time as sheriff’s office deputies continue their investigation of the accident.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_star2-u3164-1-.jpg

Two-vehicle accident occurred Friday on SR 38 in Paint Twp.