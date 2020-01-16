Two WCH men charged in drive-by BB gun shooting

Two Washington C.H. men have been charged after a local man claimed he was shot by a man with a BB gun from a passing car Wednesday night as he was walking on South Elm Street.

At around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to Save A Lot in reference to an assault complaint. A 53-year-old Washington C.H. man told police he had been walking northbound on South Elm Street near Ranchers Roast Beef when a “white older style Oldsmobile” drove by him heading southbound, reports said.

According to the victim, a man leaned out of a vehicle window with a BB gun and shot him in the right side. The vehicle then continued and turned right onto Willard Street. Police said the victim had visible signs of being shot by a BB gun.

Police found the described vehicle at 222 Walnut St. and there was a container of BBs on the front passenger side in plain view, according to reports. The vehicle was registered to Ross Matthews Jr. at that residence. Officers made contact with Matthews, who reportedly said that he was with Maverik Rumer. He allegedly told police that they observed a male who they thought was on drugs walking on South Elm Street, and that Rumer shot the BB gun at him as they drove by.

Matthews, 19, turned over the black Crossman BB handgun and the BBs to police. An officer went to Rumer’s home at 1003 Willard St. to take him to the police department for questioning. Rumer, 19, reportedly told police that he shot the man because he thought he was on drugs. Rumer added that he and Matthews “do not like drug addicts because they steal from his porch,” reports said.

Rumer was charged with assault and Matthews was charged with complicity to assault. Both were issued their complaints and advised of their court dates and times.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

