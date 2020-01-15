Veterans Service Commission thanks Savage

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioners congratulated Jerry Savage recently for completing his first year of Veterans Service Commissioner training. Every year the Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioners are required to attend four training conferences/conventions and complete one online training. The conferences and conventions are held in Columbus on Saturdays every few months. While at this training, the commissioner will learn if any rules have changed regarding their job duties, as well as ethics, veteran burial benefits, and better ways to assist the veterans in the community. The veterans service commission said thanks to Savage for his hard work and dedication during his first year as a Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioner. Pictured (L to R): Tasha Harris, Edward Fisher, Patricia Dewees, Jerry Savage, Eddie Wynne, Robert Malone and Valorie Morton.

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioners congratulated Jerry Savage recently for completing his first year of Veterans Service Commissioner training. Every year the Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioners are required to attend four training conferences/conventions and complete one online training. The conferences and conventions are held in Columbus on Saturdays every few months. While at this training, the commissioner will learn if any rules have changed regarding their job duties, as well as ethics, veteran burial benefits, and better ways to assist the veterans in the community. The veterans service commission said thanks to Savage for his hard work and dedication during his first year as a Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioner. Pictured (L to R): Tasha Harris, Edward Fisher, Patricia Dewees, Jerry Savage, Eddie Wynne, Robert Malone and Valorie Morton. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_IMG_2147.jpg The Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioners congratulated Jerry Savage recently for completing his first year of Veterans Service Commissioner training. Every year the Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioners are required to attend four training conferences/conventions and complete one online training. The conferences and conventions are held in Columbus on Saturdays every few months. While at this training, the commissioner will learn if any rules have changed regarding their job duties, as well as ethics, veteran burial benefits, and better ways to assist the veterans in the community. The veterans service commission said thanks to Savage for his hard work and dedication during his first year as a Fayette County Veterans Service Commissioner. Pictured (L to R): Tasha Harris, Edward Fisher, Patricia Dewees, Jerry Savage, Eddie Wynne, Robert Malone and Valorie Morton. Courtesy photo