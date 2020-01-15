Former WHS basketball coach resigns from position

Former Washington Court House High School boys basketball head coach Connor Scott submitted his letter of resignation this week after he was placed on paid administrative leave for disciplinary reasons.

“On Monday, January 13th, the Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education accepted the resignation of Connor Scott from his positions of physical education teacher at Washington High School as well as head varsity boys basketball coach,” WCHCS Director of Marketing and Communications Trevor Patton said on Wednesday.

According to Patton, Scott’s position as physical education teacher will be filled by a substitute teacher for the remainder of the school year and Ryan Day will remain as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season. At the conclusion of the season, WCHCS will begin to accept applications for the head basketball position for the 2020-2021 season.

In December, it was announced that the former head coach was placed on paid administrative leave after he did not finish coaching the Nov. 30 basketball game against Westfall. The school district did not specify reasons for the action.

Additionally, the district stated that Day had been named interim head coach of the Washington High School Blue Lion boys basketball team about a week following the paid leave announcement.

Previously, Day served as the varsity Lady Lion basketball head coach from 2007 to 2009, as well as an assistant coach to Greg Phipps and Shannon Bartruff for seven years. Prior to coaching, Day played four years of collegiate basketball at Anderson University, leading the Ravens for two years as team captain.

