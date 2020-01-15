Jeff Eastern Star Chapter honors Sister Kathy Krol

Jefferson Chapter #300, Order of the Eastern Star, honored Sister Kathy Krol with a reception at the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge on Saturday, Dec. 29 from 2-5 pm.

She is currently finishing a two-year term as the Grand Representative to Minnesota in Ohio. Officers of Jefferson Chapter #300 wore their chapter dress and greeted the past and current grand officers from the Grand Chapter of Ohio who traveled from around the state to attend the reception.

Jefferson Chapter #300 is actively involved in charity projects and community service. The chapter’s charities include donating to local scholarships, Special Olympics, Christmas children’s programs, cancer projects, dyslexia centers, and hurricane relief efforts.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.

Sister Kathy Krol (Grand Representative to Minnesota in Ohio) pictured with Steve Moore (Past Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of Ohio). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Sister-Kathy-Krol.jpeg Sister Kathy Krol (Grand Representative to Minnesota in Ohio) pictured with Steve Moore (Past Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of Ohio). Courtesy photo