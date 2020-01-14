FRHS ‘Fur Ball’ fundraiser tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) — the annual “Fur Ball.”

Tickets cost $60 and can be purchased at the FRHS facility located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House, over the phone at 740-335-8126 or online at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org. Tickets include entry into the event, a catered dinner, games, live music, access to silent and live auctions, etc. Those who attend are welcome and encouraged to dress in festive attire. Instead of opting for individual tickets, a table for eight can be reserved for $550.

The ball is set for April 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Mahan Building, 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington Court House.

The caterer for the event will be Jason Gilmore who, according to FRHS Executive Director Lee Schrader, “is a wonderful cook.”

“We have a very touching program with a special guest,” said Schrader. “We have some wonderful auction items including some fabulous trips.”

Last year several trips were purchased by the FRHS and then auctioned off to guests. The trips featured various locations and activities, including to the Country Music Awards.

“The Fur Ball is the major fundraiser for our life-saving programs,” said Schrader.

“It’s a great time. Many of the animal loving community can come together, have fun and socialize,” said FRHS Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams. “We’ve had visitors from Columbus, Cincinnati, Wilmington, Chillicothe. All over. We had one person (last year) who was visiting their family from Florida and wanted something to do so they stopped by (the Fur Ball).”

Tickets are limited.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

