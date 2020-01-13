MT school board reorganizes

The Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education named Bruce Kirkpatrick its president and David Miller its vice president during the board’s annual organizational meeting Monday evening at the district office.

During the annual meeting, the board nominated and elected Kirkpatrick to take over as president for 2020. He was the only member to receive a nomination for the position and was appointed.

“First, I want to thank the voters of this district,” Kirkpatrick said. “They decided I should be here for now my seventh term and I couldn’t be happier. I would like to also thank the board for their continued hard work from year to year helping this district grow. I know we do not agree on everything, but we are a team who works together.”

The position of vice president was also approved by the board and Miller will take over for 2020. Miller took time to thank the previous board president Charlie Andrews for his work last year.

Andrews and Kirkpatrick both returned to the board after running unopposed in November and both took the oath of office during the board meeting Monday night. Additionally, the board recognized Andrews with a plaque and gavel to symbolize his year as president. The board members said the year with Andrews as president was excellent as he worked hard to keep the board informed, spent many hours volunteering with the district, attended sporting events and talked with community members at various public outings.

Finally, Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis thanked the board for the past year of work with a certificate for each member. Also highlighted during the meeting was a banner and a multitude of letters from the Miami Trace Elementary School students who wanted to thank the board for their service to the district.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more information from the various buildings and department heads in a future edition of the paper that will highlight each presentation.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Miami Trace Treasurer/CFO Debbie Black administered the oath of office for Andrews and Kirkpatrick who ran unopposed in November. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_IMG_1172.jpg Miami Trace Treasurer/CFO Debbie Black administered the oath of office for Andrews and Kirkpatrick who ran unopposed in November. Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis thanked Andrews for serving as president in 2019 with a plaque and gavel. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_IMG_1175.jpg Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis thanked Andrews for serving as president in 2019 with a plaque and gavel. The board as a whole was also thanked by Lewis for their service last year. Pictured (L to R): Miller, Andrews, Dawson, Henry and Kirkpatrick. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_IMG_1178.jpg The board as a whole was also thanked by Lewis for their service last year. Pictured (L to R): Miller, Andrews, Dawson, Henry and Kirkpatrick. The Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education met Monday at the district office for its annual organization meeting and appointed Bruce Kirkpatrick and David Miller as president and vice president, respectively. The board is pictured in front of a banner from the Miami Trace Elementary School thanking them for their continued service. Pictured (L to R): Charlie Andrews, Miller (seated), Kirkpatrick (seated), Rob Dawson and Mike Henry. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_IMG_1181.jpg The Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education met Monday at the district office for its annual organization meeting and appointed Bruce Kirkpatrick and David Miller as president and vice president, respectively. The board is pictured in front of a banner from the Miami Trace Elementary School thanking them for their continued service. Pictured (L to R): Charlie Andrews, Miller (seated), Kirkpatrick (seated), Rob Dawson and Mike Henry.

Kirkpatrick named board president, Miller vice president