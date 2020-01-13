Crash knocks out Greenfield power

A Greenfield man escaped serious injury in a one-car accident early Monday afternoon that knocked out power to 1,300 customers of the Dayton Power & Light Company.

The accident occurred on Lovers Lane, south of the intersection of East Martinsburg Road near a DP&L substation just north of Greenfield.

Trooper Kyle Prose of the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told The Times-Gazette the driver, Todd Flowers, Greenfield, was southbound on Lovers Lane when he swerved to miss a dog in the roadway and impacted a DP&L utility pole.

A witness on the scene said that Flowers was alone in the car and that the crash caused the airbags in his Infinity to deploy.

He said that Flowers declined transport to the hospital, and that a repair crew from the utilitycompany was quickly dispatched to the scene to affect repairs to the pole and restore power to Greenfield and the surrounding area.

Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communications for the utility, said that the impact of the vehicle broke a cross-arm on the pole, which triggered the power outage.

She said that power was restored at 3:09 p.m. Monday.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Prose said he could not speculate whether Flowers would face any citation for the accident.

