Commissioners accept roof proposal

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a proposal to replace the roof on the local Board of Elections building was accepted.

The Board of Elections is located at 135 S. Main St. in Washington C.H. The proposal was from T&M Roofing & Sheet Metal.

In other recent business, a contract was approved between the Fayette County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) and the Fayette County Common Pleas Clerk of Courts at the request of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services Director Faye Williamson.

The purpose of the contract is for the clerk to provide services to child support actions initiated by the CSEA. The contract is effective from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of this year.

The administrative clerk of the board of commissioners and the information systems manager were authorized to use county credit cards that were previously issued for certain purposes. For example—work-related expenses and repairs within the county. The total charges on the card are not to go above budgeted costs.

Commissioner Dan Dean was authorized to request a release and certification of federally-funded state projects, including sewer facility improvements, water facility improvements and environmental certification in Jefferson Township.

The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located in the County Administration Building, 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

