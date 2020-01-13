Preparations underway for Buckeye Girls State

The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 25 is preparing for this year’s Buckeye Girls State program and is hoping to get enough sponsorships to send at least 10 local students.

It is a week-long program meant to help educate young women in the various duties, responsibilities and privileges of good citizenship, according to www.buckeyegirlsstate.org. The program allows participants to work together in order to build local, city and state governments including running for office and holding mock elections.

According to Deborah Carr, a representative from the Ladies Auxiliary Unit 25, when the girls go to the program they are split up into separate cities and rooming so they have the opportunity to meet other young women, many of whom keep in touch following the end of the program.

The Buckeye Girls program is scheduled for June 14 through June 20 at the University of Mount Union in Alliance. There have been various individuals who attended the program and now hold prestigious positions working with the public.

According to Carr, Fayette Christian School, Miami Trace High School and Washington High School recommend juniors for the Ladies Auxiliary to interview and then select delegates. Although the schools recommend the girls, those who are interested in interviewing for the program can talk to their school counselor.

Last year there were nine local girls that were sent to the program. Ten had been chosen but one was unable to participate. Carr explained that while there is no maximum number of girls that can be sent, the number depends on the sponsorships they are able to afford. In order to attend the program, $275 is needed per girl.

Partial or full sponsorships are accepted to assist with sending the students.

“To help sponsor is really great,” said Carr. “We don’t expect everybody to be able to send in $275 dollars, but if you want to make a $20 dollar donation, any donations are appreciated. It doesn’t matter if they are big or small.”

The program has scholarship opportunities for the participants which can be read about online at www.legion.org/scholarships.

To sponsor a girl for the Buckeye Girls program, make a check payable to “Buckeye Girls State” and drop it off or mail it to the American Legion Post 25, Ladies Auxiliary Unit 25, 1240 US-22 in Washington C.H. Sponsorships are needed by Feb. 15 so reservations can be made.

Please contact Carr at 740-335-3354 for questions. Sponsorships can come from various entities including businesses, organizations and individuals.

“We thank the people who have helped us to send the girls,” said Carr. “We’re excited about trying to send 10 girls to the 2020 Buckeye Girls State and appreciate any and all assistance.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_AmLegAux.jpg