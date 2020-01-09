MTMS students win Peace Poster contest

Six students from Miami Trace Middle School were honored Thursday as the winners of the 2019 Peace Poster Contest.

One representative from both the Jeffersonville Lions Club and New Holland Lions Club met at Miami Trace Middle School on Thursday morning to honor the winners who participated in the poster contest. All sixth graders at Miami Trace participated in the competition, and 216 posters in total were submitted for the theme of “Journey of Peace.”

From New Holland, the winners were Lauren Farrens in first place, Aubrey Pfeifer in second place and Ellison Darif in third place. From Jeffersonville, Rylee Blair placed first, Abigail Noble placed second and Ella McCarty placed third.

New Holland Lions Club President Marty Mace said the posters were impressive and the creativity of the sixth grade students at Miami Trace Middle School is incredible.

Jeffersonville Lions Club member Gary Herdman congratulated the students as well on Thursday at the school, and talked with the girls who had won about their projects after a quick photo to celebrate.

“These kids did great work on their posters,” Herdman said.

The representatives said the students and their parents will be asked to come to a meeting for their individual Lions Club to be honored further for their work.

These posters were among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 31st-annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Clubs International sponsored the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere. The first place winners from the local contest will move on to an international final judging and could win a trip to an award ceremony where the student will receive $5,000 and an award, while accompanied by their parents and a Lions Club representative.

ABOUT LIONS CLUB INTERNATIONAL:

Lions Club International is the world’s longest service club organization with 1.4 million members in more than 47,000 clubs in more than 200 countries. In addition to its efforts toward conquering blindness, the organization has made a strong commitment to community service and helping youth throughout the world.

The information in this article was provided by Marty Mace, New Holland Lions Club President, and Gary Herdman, Jeffersonville Lions Club member.

Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo