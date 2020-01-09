Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

December 20

Waffle House #979, 11546 Allen Road, Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: a few drink cups and coffee mugs were found with food residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Diced ham located in the sandwich preparation cooler were found at 48 degrees Fahrenheit. The sliced mushrooms and pickles were at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Perishable food items held in a cold holding state must be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. The ham was discarded immediately. According to management, the ham was in the wrong size pans to retain the proper temperature. A container of food found stored inside of the walk-in cooler underneath other items without a lid. Food must be stored in a place and in a way where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contaminants. A lid was put on the container immediately. Food pans found stored stacked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils must be air dried. Clean freezer food containers found stored on the freezer floor along with trash. Clean equipment and utensils must be stored to prevent contamination. These were located on the walk-in freezer floor. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: storage room shelves and floor under shelves, walk-in cooler floor and fan guards, walk-in freezer floor, dish racks. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The pipes located under the ware washing three compartment sink are leaking. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge is certified in food safety however, a few critical violations were present. No visible air gaps found under the ice holder located in main kitchen area. An air gap between the water supply inlet and the flood level rim of the plumbing fixture must be at least twice the parameter of the water supply inlet and may not be less than an inch.

December 13

YMCA Kids World of Learning, 2101 1/2 Kenskill Ave. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: several dented cans found stored inside the pantry. Food packages must remain in good condition to protect the food from contaminants. Those cans observed dented were separated immediately for return. The milk refrigerator and the refrigerator located in laundry room were found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

December 12

Wendy’s #800134, 530 Clinton Ave. Complaint inspection. Violations/ comments: a phone complaint was received on Dec. 10 regarding hair in a customer’s food. The complaint stated that they were concerned that the girls’ long hair were not being restrained. All employees were observed wearing head visors. The women all had their hair pulled back in a ponytail in addition to wearing their visors. No violations observed at time of inspection. Management was notified about the complaint and was advised to share with other employees. According to the Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code, food employees shall effectively restrain hair or wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, beard restraints and clothing that covers body hair that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment, utensils or linens, or unwrapped, single-service or single-use articles.