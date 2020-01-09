Crimes & Traffic

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Village of Jeffersonville

Travis W. Osborne, 1200 Storybrook Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $213, on motion of the village, case amended from telephone harassment, court costs only, 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended on condition no contact with former wife except as it pertains to their children.

Travis E. Langley, 717 Riverbirch Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $263, upon motion of the village of Jeffersonville, case amended from domestic violence, court costs and 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail on condition no similar offense, successful completion of 2-year probation, anger management assessment and follow-up, then terminate program, have no contact with Ms. Johnson (100 feet away).

Michael J. Shorten, Wilmington, Ohio, assault, fine $150, court costs $359, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, sentenced to 180 days jail, 3 days jail credit, balance suspended, probation for 3 years, complete counseling, anger/alcohol/drug as recommended, no contact with Amy Hart, stay 500 feet away, 60 days house arrest electronic monitor.

State of Ohio

Roland Joseph J. Lagueux, Baltimore, Md., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Fidel M. Ekyamba, Nashville, Tenn., 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Abbey L. Buelterman, Cincinnati, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Katiejo L. Mctaggart, Hillsboro, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bradley R. Sneed, Dayton, Ohio, 78/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Evan D. Hatch, Waterville, Maine, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Paul E. Oleary Parker, Cincinnati, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Kevin M. Hyland, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Juan J. Gomez, Newark, N.J., 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zamar Velez, Saint Cloud, Fla., 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brett S. Ford, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Korigan N. Cline, 940 SR 41 SW, Apt. 3, Washington C.H., Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Larry Ward, Columbus, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony Thomas, Albany, Ohio, operating vehicle under the influence, ref w/prior, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Anthony Thomas, Albany, Ohio, operating vehicle under the influence, fine $450, court costs $182, defendant fined $450 and court costs, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, 5 days jail credit, 8 days jail suspended if no other similar offense for 5 years, operator’s license suspended for 12 months beginning June 17, 2019.

Anthony Thomas, Albany, Ohio, driving in marked lane, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Anthony Thomas, Albany, Ohio, driver/seat belt, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Shine W. Adrie, Whitehall, Ohio, 103/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Arjun Ghimire, Columbus, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, $100 fine and costs.

Christian A. Cordero Carambot, Galloway, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, defendant fined $100 and court costs.

Kyle T. Tackett, Chillicothe, Ohio, tinted windows, court costs $145, defendant found guilty, defendant assessed court costs only if defendant has vehicle repaired by Nov. 15, 2019, costs not to exceed $25.

Brian A. Mills, Hamilton, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ellen L. Riddle, Uniontown, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bethany Cunningham, Columbus, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Willie J. Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Thomas L. Obryan, West Jefferson, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, $150 fine and costs.

Djeneba Kaba, Columbus, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Andrea F. Fulford, Powell, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Theodora S. Vargas, Columbus, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $250, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, fined $250 and court costs, suspend $150 of fine if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Aaric D. Mutters, Columbus, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Erica L. Siefring, Powell, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kelly R. Schreckengaust, 688 Jasper Coil Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Asia Mhanna, Middletown, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $250, court costs $135, $150 of fine suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

William G. Sandell Jr., 66 Joanne Drive, Apt. 11a, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension, Financial Responsibility Act, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant found guilty, fine $150 and court costs, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by Jan. 1, 2020.

James E. Cate Jr., Clarksville, Ohio, driving under suspension, Financial Responsibility Act, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, suspended $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by April 1, 2020.

Amy Young, Sabina, Ohio, operating vehicle under the influence/breath/low, fine $450, court costs $140, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, 10 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 5 years. driver intervention program to complete by March 1, 2020, license suspended for 12 months beginning Nov. 3, 2019, privilege ok effective Nov. 18, 2019.

Amy Young, Sabina, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, allied defense, dismissed.

Amy Young, Sabina, Ohio, improper/prohibited turn, court costs $101, costs only.

Ryan A. Mikotowicz, Huron, Tenn., 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kokimyala Thirupathi, Farmington Hills, Mich, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.