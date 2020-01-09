WCH man arrested three times in one day

A 40-year-old Washington C.H. man who authorities believe was under the influence of drugs was arrested three times within a 14-hour time period Wednesday.

At 6:20 a.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex at 99 Summit Lane for the second time in 15 minutes due to complaints from Emory J. Parks. Parks reportedly told police that unknown people were shining flashlights in his window and that they were cutting down a tree and blowing leaves with a leaf blower.

Police said no one was found near the complex and no one was cutting a tree down or blowing leaves.

“It was determined that Emory was hallucinating from methamphetamine usage,” the report states.

Officers attempted to arrest Parks for making false alarms, but he allegedly resisted. Following a short struggle, Parks was arrested and charged with making false alarms and resisting arrest.

According to reports, the Fayette County Jail staff refused to accept Parks because he was allegedly under the influence of drugs. He was issued a summons to appear in court.

Then at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to the same apartment complex due to a complaint that Parks was trespassing at one of the apartments. The complainant told officers that Parks had been on the property although he was banned.

Police found Parks at the United Dairy Farmers and arrested him. He was arrested and charged with trespassing and was transported to the Fayette County Jail. Parks was issued his copy of the trespass charge and advised of his court date and time.

At 8:26 p.m., police officers responded to the Court Street area on a complaint of a “male carrying multiple knives that he was waving in the air and acting very strange,” reports said. Parks was located near Tim Hortons at 520 Clinton Ave. He allegedly had two fixed blade knives in his hands when officers found him. He was once again arrested for inducing panic.

Parks is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Parks https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_MUGSHOTS_34813443.jpg Parks