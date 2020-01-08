Graduating Marines return for surprise visit

Washington Court House High School was honored with a surprise visit from Private Allen Schreckengaust and Private Brandon Leisure this week. Both are members of the WHS Class of 2019 and these two young Marines recently graduated from their initial recruit training and came back for a quick visit with their teachers and friends.

Washington Court House High School was honored with a surprise visit from Private Allen Schreckengaust and Private Brandon Leisure this week. Both are members of the WHS Class of 2019 and these two young Marines recently graduated from their initial recruit training and came back for a quick visit with their teachers and friends. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_IMG_20200107_145451_2.jpg Washington Court House High School was honored with a surprise visit from Private Allen Schreckengaust and Private Brandon Leisure this week. Both are members of the WHS Class of 2019 and these two young Marines recently graduated from their initial recruit training and came back for a quick visit with their teachers and friends. Courtesy photo