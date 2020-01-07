County landfill rates increase

As of Monday, rates increased at the Fayette County Landfill, according to minutes from the county commissioners’ meeting.

The rates were increased per the recommendation of Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe.

The transfer station increased from $61 per ton to $65 per ton. Construction and demolition debris increased from $25 per ton to $30 per ton. Brush increased from $25 per ton to $30 per ton. All minimums, however, remain at $10.

In other news, there were changes made to appointments on the Local Emergency Planning Commission. These appointment changes are for the remaining two-year term from Aug. 31 of last year through Aug. 31 of 2021.

For Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Director of Safety Corey Huffman is a vice chairperson. For Jefferson Township, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), EMS Chief Dana Kellenberger is chairperson. For the Fayette County Life Squad, EMS Leader Rod List is a vice chairperson. Two other appointments include Vectren representative Jim Wooten and Fayette County Soil & Water representative Director Chet Murphy.

An agreement was entered into with Dayton Power & Light for a non-residential line extension going out to the new Fayette County Jail, which will be located at 1500 Robinson Road.

A resolution was adopted which authorizes the Board of Commissioners to enter into a Roadway and Utility Construction and Funding Agreement with Wiley Industries, LLC as well as authorizes the board, the county engineer, the county auditor and the county treasurer to do what is necessary to bring the agreement into effect.

This resolution comes after negotiations with Wiley Industries made by the county engineer and Martin Land Co. The development was negotiated for certain properties that are located, in general, north of Old US 35/435 (Dayton Ave.) and east of the interchange at I-71 and US Route 35.

Wiley has agreed to support both the funding and construction while the county has agreed to manage bidding, design and construction of the improvements.

The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located in the County Administration Building, 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

