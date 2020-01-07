City pleased with Washington Ave. results

The Washington Avenue project has been complete for a couple weeks and officials from the City of Washington Court House service department said recently they are pleased with the results.

“We had some bumps we weren’t planning on and work on replacing the gas and sewer lines slowed us down, but we decided that we wanted to take our time to do it right and we are happy with the outcome, it is a big difference,” City Service Director Ron Sockman said. “It was a tough time and we had to continue to move those dates back. Thankfully, those dealing with the date changes were very patient, we could definitely see where it could be frustrating.”

The Washington Avenue construction was an Ohio Department Of Transportation (ODOT) project that, according to the ODOT website, began in April and had an investment of $3,385,000. The project included a new storm system, gutters, sidewalks, street and water main line along with driveway approaches for the residents along the strip of Washington Avenue between Columbus Avenue and Stuckey Road. Although the initial completion date for the project was in October, the date was moved due to various setbacks.

Sockman also took time to discuss future projects for the city coming in 2020. The first he mentioned could come as soon as April — a bridge replacement on Temple Street behind Kroger. Sockman said ODOT will be taking the lead on the project, which should be out for bid in February.

“That bridge will be closed down for about four months once that begins,” Sockman said. “Kroger will have access for their trucks to get behind the building, but it will be closed for awhile as crews work to rehab and replace the bridge. The bridge project is about a $1 million dollar project. We have been looking to replace it for just a short while now as all the city bridges are inspected, and we saw this one was needing the work done. Usually we wait and see if ODOT will have grant money available and we were lucky they did for this project.”

Another project Sockman said they are hoping to complete this year is a shelter house for the splash pad near Eyman Park, which was completed in 2019. He said they are excited to get the pad open to the public and mentioned that though it looks small from a distance, once the community has the chance to check out the many water features available they will really enjoy it.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more information on future projects within the City of Washington Court House.

