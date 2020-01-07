Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

December 20

Cafe Yusa, 151 Jamison Road SW. Follow-up inspection (vending). Violations/ comments: the chemical sanitizer for the dishwasher machine is now at the appropriate concentration. Thank you. Packaged turkey found submerged into water in the food preparation sink without running water. The water was at 48 degrees Fahrenheit and the turkey was at 48, 46, 45 and 44 degrees Fahrenheit (multiple packages tested). Perishable foods should be thawed either under refrigeration, submerged under running water for a period of time that does not allow thawed portions to rise above 41 degrees Fahrenheit, as part of a cooking process if food is frozen and if food is thawed and prepared for immediate service in response to an individual consumers order. All packages of turkey improperly thawed were observed thrown into a garbage bag and into a dumpster stored in the back of the cafeteria near exit door. 27 packages were discarded. Vending inspection: soil accumulation found inside of the coffee machines near the coffee dispensers. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The coffee machines were equipped with a waste receptacle, self-cleaning system that is operational and automatic shut off valves. The deli vending machine was at 38 degrees Fahrenheit. All food found protected, in good condition, labeled and date marked. The automatic shut off valve was operational.

December 19

Demented Bar and Grill, 618 Rose Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: dishes were still found dirty. The person in charge stated that the ware wash sink is now clogged and have the dishes soaking in sanitizer until it’s repaired. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. All equipment must be maintained in good repair .The mice droppings were removed and the kitchen counter, cabinet, ware wash sink and microwave are now clean. The floor was also swept.

December 18

Cafe Yusa, 151 Jamison Road SW. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the food utensils and equipment observed are now clean to sight and touch. All hot holding temperatures of food were 140 degrees Fahrenheit and above. All food items observed inside the refrigerator are now date marked. The chemical sanitizer for the dish wash machine is now reading at a high concentration and must be adjusted. Chlorine sanitizer concentration should not exceed 100 parts per million to prevent sanitizer contaminating food. The three compartment sink must be used until the chemical sanitizer concentration is adjusted. The overall cleanliness of the service area has improved. Thank you. Records of dates, times and temperatures were provided for the facilities time as a public health control procedures on the salad bar. All food products on salad bar were at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below for the initial temperatures.

Prime Meats and Deli, 240 W. East St. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: no thermometer found inside of the white refrigerator. Thermometers must be provided for all coolers. The microwaves were found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Overall the facility is well kept. Thank you.

December 17

Demented Bar and Grill, 618 Rose Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: the person in charge is not trained in food safety and a level two manager certification in food safety was unavailable. The person in charge, the main cook, is now trained in level one food safety and her certification was provided. Several plates stored inside of the kitchen cabinets were found with food residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. A few mice droppings were found on the kitchen counter under food equipment and near hand wash sink. The presence of pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely cleaning, inspecting and using pest control devices. The three compartment ware-wash sink was found with soil accumulation and cluttered with equipment. The hand-wash sink counters, cabinets, microwave and floor under and behind equipment were found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

December 16

Cafe Yusa, 151 Jamison Road SW. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: several food utensils and containers were found with food residue stored on the clean equipment shelves near dishwasher. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. These items were removed to be reworked immediately. Two small pans of lasagna were found at 115 degrees Fahrenheit in the hot holding cabinet. One of the pans were observed reheated to 170 degrees Fahrenheit. Perishable food items in a hot holding state must be 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above to limit the growth of pathogens. Several food containers found stocked while wet on clean utensil rack. Clean utensils and equipment must be air dried after being cleaned. The sanitizer in the dish wash machine did not read using test strips. The manager tried using their strips and also did not detect a reading. The chemical sanitizer solutions must be at the proper concentration to effectively sanitize the dishes. The person in charge set up the sanitizer in the three compartment sink and stated that they will use the sink until the dish washer has been repaired. The machine was scheduled to be repaired during the inspection. Food particles and debris found under the coolers, freezers and stove area near serving station. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Knowledge and responsibility: management or the person in charge is now trained in level two food safety and provided certification however, several critical violations were present therefore, failed to demonstrate knowledge of critical control points.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: prior to the beginning of inspection, the person in charge was observed pulling the few food pans on the clean racks. The majority of the pans had been discarded and new pans have been ordered. The facility changed their scheduling policy and now have only managers washing the dishes. She was then observed inspecting dishes from the sanitizer sink and putting the unclean dishes back into the wash sink and the clean dishes on the drying counter. The facility will continue to be inspected frequently.