New year to see FCSO restructuring

The new year will see several changes within the structure and operations of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

In preparation for the transition into the new jail facility later in the year, Sheriff Vernon Stanforth has realigned the functions of the three divisions of the office.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, Matthew Weidman will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant, managing the jail facility and overseeing the transition to the new facility.

The new jail facility will require a new approach at inmate management and oversight. Stanforth, following an independent promotional panel consisting of jail administrators from three southwest Ohio county jails, recommended the promotion of four corrections deputies to the rank of corporal. The jail corporals will manage the daily shift operations under their control. The corporals will supervise the booking, medical, housing, and kitchen operations turning their tour of duty.

Correction deputies promoted to the rank of corporal are Kodi Jackson, Adam Greenlee, Tonya Browning and Joshua Cash. Current corrections deputies, Cameron Hines and Lane Lightle, are joined by newly hired corrections deputies Jordan Baker, Trevor Mustain, Samuel Curl and Kyle Lower.

Stanforth said the promotions and new hirings in corrections are the first phase toward staffing the new jail facility. The sheriff said the office is currently reviewing additional candidates with several positions to be filled throughout 2020 to bring the corrections staff to the expected strength.

Sunday, Jan. 5 will also see Sgt. Jodi Kelley, current administrative assistant to the sheriff, promoted to the rank of lieutenant as she assumes the responsibility of the newly created Administrative Services Division. Administrative Services will entail the civil, communications and fiscal operations of the Sheriff’s Office.

The operation of the jail facility will mandate a new fiscal accounting and budgeting, according to Stanforth. Cpl. Nikki Miller will become the assistant director of administrative services and will assist the fiscal, records and civil functions. Lt. Kelley, director of administrative services, will be assisted by the promotion of Valerie Taylor to the rank of corporal with the assigned responsibility of 9-1-1 coordinator. Cpl. Taylor will oversee the transition of all 9-1-1 and communication services to the new facility while providing consistent emergency communications services during the transition period. Cpl. Taylor’s team of communications technicians are Kathy Smith, Bradley Massie, Jennifer Coe, Erin Lawson, Kaylyn Huddleson, Andrea Reedy, and Ethan Johnson.

Over the last several months, a separate promotional panel has interviewed and recommended the promotion of three patrol deputies to the rank of sergeant.

Deputies Andrew Parks, Dirk Witherspoon and Sara Hempstead will join Sgt. Mike Payton as patrol sergeants Jan. 5. Deputy Treg Brown has been assigned as a criminal investigator and will join Sgt. Chuck Kyle and Sgt. Jon Fausnaugh in the Detective Bureau. The patrol division is comprised of long-time deputies Brian Miller, Jason Havens, Monty Coe, Travis Burden, Howard Wood, Brian Dement, Jon Campbell, Tylan Martin, Jacob Grehl and recent hire Scott Cruz.

The jail construction project is on target for an October 2020 completion.

Stanforth said, “The construction of a new jail and administrative offices has proven challenging, especially for a project of this magnitude for our community. Preparing for the operation of a new facility is just as important as preparing for the construction phase. We must be capable of transitioning, fiscally, physically and operationally, into the new jail.”

Stanforth added, “the reorganization needs to take place now so that transition can be a smooth as possible.”

Interested persons for future positions with the sheriff’s office are encouraged to go to the sheriff’s website, www.faycoso.com, and follow the prompts to the National Testing Network hiring process.

From left to right the following Fayette County Sheriff’s Office personnel were sworn in Friday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court by Judge David Bender: Detective Treg Brown (Assignment to Detective); Andrew Park (Promoted to Patrol Sergeant); Tonya Browning (Promoted to Corrections Corporal); Trevor Mustain (Corrections Deputy – Recent Hire); Kyle Lower (Corrections Deputy – Recent Hire); Dirk Witherspoon (Promoted to Patrol Sergeant); Sara Hempstead (Promoted to Patrol Sergeant); Nikki Miller (Promoted to Corporal – Administrative Services); Valerie Taylor (Promoted to Corporal – Communications / 9-1-1 Coordinator); Jodi Kelley (Promoted to Lieutenant – Administrative Services); Adam Greenlee (Promoted to Corrections Corporal); Matt Weidman (Promoted to Lieutenant – Corrections); Kodi Jackson (Promoted to Corrections Corporal); Jordan Baker (Corrections Deputy – Recent Hire); Joshua Cash (Promoted to Corrections Corporal); and Samuel Curl (Corrections Deputy – Recent Hire). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_FCSO-Swearing-In-01032020.jpg From left to right the following Fayette County Sheriff’s Office personnel were sworn in Friday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court by Judge David Bender: Detective Treg Brown (Assignment to Detective); Andrew Park (Promoted to Patrol Sergeant); Tonya Browning (Promoted to Corrections Corporal); Trevor Mustain (Corrections Deputy – Recent Hire); Kyle Lower (Corrections Deputy – Recent Hire); Dirk Witherspoon (Promoted to Patrol Sergeant); Sara Hempstead (Promoted to Patrol Sergeant); Nikki Miller (Promoted to Corporal – Administrative Services); Valerie Taylor (Promoted to Corporal – Communications / 9-1-1 Coordinator); Jodi Kelley (Promoted to Lieutenant – Administrative Services); Adam Greenlee (Promoted to Corrections Corporal); Matt Weidman (Promoted to Lieutenant – Corrections); Kodi Jackson (Promoted to Corrections Corporal); Jordan Baker (Corrections Deputy – Recent Hire); Joshua Cash (Promoted to Corrections Corporal); and Samuel Curl (Corrections Deputy – Recent Hire).

Sheriff Stanforth prepares for transition into new jail facility