Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

December 20

Sugar Creek Packaging Warehouse, 2101 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: soil accumulation found inside of the coffee machine. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The coffee machine is provided with a waste receptacle, automatic shut off valve and self-cleaning system that is operable.

Sugar Creek Packaging, 2101 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: soil accumulation found inside of coffee machine. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The sandwich vending machine was at 39 degrees Fahrenheit and the vending freezer machine was reading at negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the operator, the automatic shut off system for the freezer vending machine can not be checked without leaving the freezer open and compromising the quality of the food. The automatic shut off system for the sandwich vending machine is operational. According to the operator, the shut off system for the freezer is functioning. The coffee machine is provided with a waste receptacle, self-cleaning system that is operational and automatic shut off device.

Fiber Tech 2, 2000 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Soil accumulation found on inside of coffee machine and inside and outside of the other vending machines. The surrounding area was also found with soil accumulation. The coffee machine is provided with a waste receptacle, self-cleaning system that’s operational and automatic shut off valve.

Fiber Tech Industries, 2000 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: soil accumulation found inside of coffee machine. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The sugar shoot inside the coffee machine was clogged. The person in charge corrected this during the inspection however, sugar overflowed onto the machine floor and needs to be cleaned. The coffee machine is equipped with a waste receptacle, self-cleaning system that is operational and a shut off valve.

Wingate Packaging, 2550 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: soil accumulation found on inside of coffee machine. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The perishable food was at 38 degrees Fahrenheit. All food was labeled and date marked. The automatic shut off system is operational. The over-all cleanliness is satisfactory.

Fayette County Hospital, 1430 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: the perishable food vending machine was at 38 degrees Fahrenheit. All food is properly labeled and date marked. The automatic shut-off system is operational. Over-all cleanliness of the vending machine and surrounding area is satisfactory. Thank you.

Sugar Creek-Mezzorine, 2101 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: soil accumulation found inside of the coffee machine near dispensing equipment and inside of the deli vending machine on shelves. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The deli machine was reading at 38 degrees Fahrenheit. All food was properly labeled and date marked. The automatic shut off system is operational. The coffee machine is provided with a waste receptacle, self-cleaning system that’s operational and auto shut off valve.

Sugar Creek-Pump Room, 2101 Kenskill Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: soil accumulation found on food shelves inside of the deli machine. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The coffee machine is provided with a waste receptacle, self-cleaning system that is operational and an auto shut off valve. The deli machine was at 39 degrees Fahrenheit. All food was in good condition, labeled and date marked. The auto shut off operational.

December 19

Julie’s Vending, I-71 Southbound Rest Stop, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: The food contact surfaces within the coffee machine are now clean as well as the non-food contact surfaces. The cleaning system for the coffee machine is now working therefore, the machine is now safe to operate. All other vending machines were still found with soil accumulation. These machines must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

December 12

Julie’s Vending, I-71 Southbound Rest Stop, Jeffersonville. Complaint inspection. Violations/ comments: a phone complaint was received regarding rats around the vending area. No rats nor rat droppings were observed on the premises. All of the vending machines were found with an accumulation of dust and soil. These machines must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation .The coffee machine was found heavily soiled on inside and need to be cleaned more thoroughly and frequently. The coffee machine is not cleaning properly. The cycle begins but fails to finish cleaning the food contact surfaces. The cups that the powder passes through here found with food residue accumulation. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. According to the person in charge, the coffee machine is scheduled to be serviced soon. The machine was shut down immediately and a re-inspection is scheduled.