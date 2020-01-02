Fayette County Public Health released the following restaurant inspections online:

December 23

Love’s Travel Stop #352, 13023 US 35, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: walk-in cooler at proper temp. Food at proper temps. Thermometer in walk-in showing 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

December 19

Love’s Travel Stop #352, 13023 US 35, Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: a few food containers located on the clean utensil rack were found with food residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Those observed dirty were removed immediately to be rewashed and the manager was notified. Several food items were found above 41 degrees Fahrenheit inside of the walk-in cooler. White chocolate 1 percent milk creamer and omelet mix were found at 44 degrees Fahrenheit. The food items closer to fans were at 41 degrees Fahrenheit and were removed from the cooler to another cooler. The food items above 41 degrees Fahrenheit were discarded, according to management. The cooler built-in thermometer was reading at 47 degrees Fahrenheit. The person in charge scheduled to have the cooler repaired immediately. Approximately 1.5 hours later the cooler was back down to 40 degrees Fahrenheit and the food items were reading at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Written procedures for Hardees Veggie Sandwich Station were unavailable and no record of initial temperatures were available for their time as public health control procedures. If time without temperature control is used as the public health control up to a maximum of four hours the food shall have an initial temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less marked to indicate the four hour discard time and served within the four hour time frame. The chemical sanitizing concentration for the dishes were too low. Concentration of the sanitizing solution must be accurate and used according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Solution must be approximately 200 parts per million. The sanitizer unit was not dispensing enough sanitizer through the tubes. Management called and scheduled to have the unit repaired. The sanitizer will have to be adjusted manually and tested to ensure proper concentrations. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: area behind the soda station by window in Hardees, the cabinets and drawers at food station on retail store side of facility. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Process Review: the person in charge is trained in food safety however, several critical violations were present therefore, a re-inspection is scheduled to ensure these violations are corrected. Thank you.

December 17

Sunny Maple, 5675 US Route 62 NE. Follow-up inspection and consultation. Violations/ comments: all food items observed are now date marked and within the seven day discard date. The cabinet located under the slicers is now clean. A few containers of macaroni salad were found without ingredients on the labels and were available for consumer self-dispense. The list of ingredients must be included on the label as available for the consumer upon request. The salads were removed from sales floor to be relabeled. Also, containers of mixed cubed cheeses were found in the cooler without ingredients. These were pulled to be relabeled as well. The person in charge inquired about which cheeses were exempt from he date marking rule. A copy of the rules and list of exempt cheeses were provided to the person in charge.

Sunny Maple, 5675 US Route 62 NE. Consultation. Violations/ comments: the person in-charge provided a list of cheeses sold at their retail food establishment. According to the list and the cheese observed within the facility, these food items are exempt from the date mark rule from 3717-1-03.4 (7) of the Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code.

December 12

Pettit’s Drive Thru #2, 1101 Clinton Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: several pans of raw chicken stored inside of the walk-in cooler were not date marked. All foods kept in the food establishment more than 24 hours must be date marked. Perishable food items must be discarded within seven days to minimize the growth of pathogens. The person in charge date marked these food items during the inspection. The fan guards and bottled drink shelves were found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

Pettit’s Car Shine Drive Thru #1, 1225 E. Temple St. Standard inspection: the walk-in cooler fan guards, drink shelves and utensil drawers located in pizza room were all found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

Sunny Maple, 5675 US Route 62 NE. Standard inspection. Several lunch meats and cheeses found without date markings located inside of the deli case. All food items kept inside the establishment for 24 hours must be date marked. Perishable food items must be discarded within seven days to minimize the growth of pathogens. These food items were date marked during the inspection. Several fruit pies and deli salads were found available for self-dispensing for consumers without proper labels. The labels did not have a list of ingredients. Bulk food that is available for consumer self-dispensing must be prominently labeled with the information and must include a list of ingredients among other information. These food items were removed from the shelves immediately to be relabeled. The cabinet under the slicers were found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.