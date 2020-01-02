Contracts reached for county electrical services

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, two different contracts with two different companies were signed to help provide electrical services to various buildings owned by the county.

The first contract is with CT Electric of Washington Court House and the second with Henkle Electric of Jeffersonville. The contract periods are from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of this year.

A third contract was entered into with Jack Anders for mowing services, including trimming the grass once per week and cleaning the grass off sidewalks at the Armory, Senior Citizen’s Center, the courthouse (twice a week), Life Squad and Visitation Center. The services are set to begin on April 1 and end on Oct. 30 of this year.

A contract was approved between the Village of Jeffersonville and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The contract is for law enforcement and related services to be provided for 2020.

Two contracts were approved involving the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) at the request of the FCDJFS Director Faye Williamson. They have the purpose of providing non-emergency Medicaid transportation for 2020 to those in Fayette County who are qualified for the service. Contracted with FCDJFS were 3 C Cab Company and the Fayette County Community Action Commission.

The third contract was approved between the Fayette County Child Support Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Common Pleas Court-Magistrate. The purpose of the contract is to allow court services for child support actions to be provided for 2020.

Two resolutions were signed.

The first resolution certified 314.145 county miles for 2019 to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The second resolution authorized Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe to use existing county employees and proceed by “Force Account” for construction, reconstruction, improvement, maintenance or repair of roads, bridges and culverts in the county.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located in the County Administration Building, 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Union-fayette-graphic-1.jpg