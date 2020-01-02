Awards given during ‘Polar Bear Run’

American Legion Riders Post 25 awarded three individuals with trophies at their annual “Polar Bear Run.” The trophies went to the rider that traveled the furthest (60 miles) Daniel Chapman, eldest rider Denver Hixon and youngest rider Jesse Chapman.

The event included several activities to help raise supplies and monetary donations to be sent to the Military Veterans Resource Center. Although originally the supplies were going to be sent to local food banks, American Legion Riders’ President and Commander of the American Legion Post 25, Mike Mallow, explained the local banks are currently full due to The Well closing in 2019.