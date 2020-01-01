Party held for Skaggs, Rockhold

During the party, cake, various snack items and punch were served.

According to Skaggs (R), Scott Cormany (L), who is the director of the Fayette County Geographic Information Systems (GIS), was instrumental to zoning as he put every map and map-line for the county into a computer system. By doing this, a lot of tasks that would have required travel can now be done on the computer much faster, including taking measurements of property lines.

At their recent retirement party, Fayette County Zoning Inspector Harold Skaggs (R) and former Fayette County Zoning Board of Appeals member Ron Rockhold (L) greeted and spoke with many friends and coworkers who came to wish them well.

In attendance with Ron Rockhold was his wife, Susan.

In attendance with Harold Skaggs was his wife, Bertha Bates-Skaggs.

Ohio Senator Bob Peterson (L) visited the retirement party to chat with those present (R).