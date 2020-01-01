Ohio police investigate multiple New Year’s Eve shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police across Ohio had their hands full New Year’s Eve and early Wednesday with multiple reports of shootings, including a woman who police say was fatally shot after her boyfriend started firing his gun right after midnight.

In Cleveland, police reported 10 separate instances of shootings, including the woman’s death, from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

In the woman’s fatal shooting, the “suspect was ‘popping off’ rounds to celebrate the new year and at some point the victim was shot,” according to a Cleveland police release. The woman died after being taken to a hospital. Police said the boyfriend was arrested at the scene.

In another Cleveland incident around 1 a.m., a shooting at a club wounded four people.

In Cincinnati, police said three people were wounded in a single 2 a.m. shooting and a fourth person was wounded in another shooting at 2:30 a.m. In Akron, police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man reported about 10:30 p.m.

Police also responded to numerous reports of celebratory gunfire around the state. In Grove City in suburban Columbus, police arrested a man they say fired more than a dozen shots from his porch just after midnight.