Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 1

Diego M. Hargo, 45, 606 Church St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office grand jury indictment.

Randy J. Woods, 26, 726 Eastern Ave., domestic.

Wanya K.A. Glenn, 24, 815 Conley Court, no operator’s license.

Cassandra L. Norman, 31, 815 Conley Court, expired registration.

Dec. 31

Dallas J. Tolle, 23, 2116 Jenni Lane, resisting (second-degree misdemeanor).

Brandon M. Houston, 25, Leesburg, resisting (second-degree misdemeanor), disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Female, 16, Washington C.H., criminal damaging (second-degree misdemeanor).

Jeffery T. Wilson, 7 Sunny Drive, rape (first-degree felony).

Dec. 30

Jeffrey T. Wilson, 53, 1116 Jamison Road, child endangering (two counts).

Dwayne L. Jenkins, 50, 820 Highland Ave., 1H, disorderly by intoxication.

Christopher Holycross, 35, 1809 Columbus Ave., 225, failure to reinstate.

Dec. 29

Male, 16, Washington C.H., probationary license restrictions, curfew, possession of marijuana (minor misdemeanor), possession of marijuana paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of tobacco (minor misdemeanor).

Male, 16, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), underage possession of alcohol, curfew, possession of tobacco (minor misdemeanor), Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant – delinquent child.

Brandi N. Sutton, 38, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – theft, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Steven D. Nixon, 29, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – theft, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.