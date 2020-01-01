Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 31

Disorderly Conduct/Resisting Arrest: At 3:16 a.m. after responding to a disturbance, officers made contact with Brandon Houston and Dallas Tolle. Houston began to yell at officers and resisting being placed under arrest. As officers were attempting to arrest Houston, Tolle interfered and was also placed under arrest.

Dec. 30

Criminal Damaging: At 5:21 p.m., Terry Turpin reported that his niece, Cacylia Walton, caused damage to his residence and vehicle. Turpin declined to file charges.

Disorderly Conduct: At 8:07 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at 820 Highland Ave. After making contact with the aggressor, he was given a disorderly conduct warning and calmed down. Approximately 30 minutes later, officers received a second call back to the same residence. After speaking to witnesses, Dwayne Jenkins was placed under arrest.