High winds cause power outages

As of around noon Monday, nearly 5,000 customers in the area — including more than a dozen in Fayette County — were without power following strong winds overnight.

According to Dayton, Power and Light (DP&L) Storm Manager Rob Beeler, crews made great progress Monday morning – of the 30,000 customers impacted by nearly 70 mile per hour wind gusts overnight, they are down to approximately 5,000 customers without power in their homes and businesses.

“Heavy rain over the past 24 hours caused many trees to come down, impacting our equipment,” Beeler said Monday. “Our goal is to have more than 85 percent of impacted customers restored by midnight (Monday), and all customers back on by midnight (Tuesday), with the possible exception of customers with the most extensive damage. We are bringing in additional crews (100 line technicians) from Indiana and our neighboring communities to help with restoration.”

DP&L officials also said they understand it can be frustrating to be without power for extended periods of time and they appreciate patience as they have, “all hands on deck working as quickly and safely as possible to get the lights back on.” DP&L reminds the community to always stay away from downed lines and assume they are live. Keep kids and pets away until crews can make the area safe. Report downed lines online or call 877-4OUTAGE.

According to weather.com, the county may be in for more winds Tuesday with speeds up to 30 miles per hour and temperatures around 35 degrees. A few flurries or snow showers are also possible. The winds should slow down in the evening to a high of 20 miles per hour — which could continue into Wednesday. The temperature Wednesday could see a high of 41 degrees and a low of 30 degrees. No precipitation is currently forecasted.

As the week progresses, winds are projected to remain around 15 miles per hour as the high and temperatures are forecasted around 47 degrees on Thursday with the occasional light rain in the afternoon. This rain should continue into the evening with an accumulation near a quarter of an inch. Friday is predicted to see a high temperature of 56 degrees with a high chance of rain and winds up to 20 miles per hour. Finally, Saturday should see a dip in temperatures down to 39 degrees and some rain, as well as scattered snow showers throughout the evening.

Nearly 70-mile per hour winds gust locally overnight