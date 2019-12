According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 27

Bradley L. Myers, 28, Jeffersonville, failure to reinstate.

Penny S. Myers, 44, 704 Peddicord Ave., aggravated menacing.

Dec. 26

Jerry L. Hurles, 61, 415 Clyburn Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

William L. Dillon, 35, 114 E. Circle Ave., criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).