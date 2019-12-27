Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 26

Theft: At 12:38 p.m., Madison Stacey reported that sometime overnight, unknown persons entered her vehicle and stole property. A theft report was completed.

Theft: At 1:04 p.m., Thomas McCoy reported that sometime in the morning, unknown persons stole his utility trailer from his residence. A theft report was completed.

Theft: At 6:37 p.m., Jenny Butcher reported that she withdrew $40 from the self-checkout at Kroger and departed the business without the money. When she returned the money was already stolen. A theft report was completed.

Criminal Trespass: At 8:23 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building in reference to a disturbance. Officers located William Dillon at the apartment building causing the disturbance. He had been previously banned and arrested multiple times for trespassing at the apartment building. Dillon was arrested and charged again.