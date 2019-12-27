Fayette Garden Club celebrates Christmas

Christmas has come and gone for another year, but the memories that members of the Fayette Garden Club have of their 2019 Christmas celebration are something they’ll remember for a long time.

Members gathered at the home of member Shirley Johnson. They were seated in a room filled with many Christmas decorations, ornaments, presents and even an eight-foot decorated Christmas tree.

They sat at a beautifully decorated table that had a red bell or a green tree at each setting. The gold charger at each place added to the beauty.

A prayer was offered by Brenda Cup, before the full course meal which she had prepared. Santa’s helpers Becky Sloan, Kathy Yahn and Karen Beverly acted as servers. An elf that also assisted was Takyia Yahn.

After the delicious meal, members exchanged gifts. A special surprise was seasonal gifts given to each member from the hostess.

President Julia Hidy distributed the 2020 club program books, reminding club members that the next meeting would be in March with a planned trip to Franklin Park Conservatory.

Members departed with their gifts and cookies, thanking Shirley and her crew for a very merry Christmas party. Those in attendance were: Mary Jane Esselburne, Mary Estle, Julia Hidy, Shirley Johnson, Sandy Kelley, Jodi Kirkpatrick, Pam Rhoads, Joanne Montgomery, Barbara Sams, Jean Smith and Linda Warfield.

Fayette Garden Club recently held its 2019 Christmas celebration. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_img082.jpg Fayette Garden Club recently held its 2019 Christmas celebration. Courtesy photo