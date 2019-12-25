Commissioner race set for March 17

One contested race for Fayette County Commissioner between incumbent Tony Anderson and challenger Donald Fleak — both Republicans — is set for the March 17 primary election.

The deadline for partisan candidates to file declarations of candidacy was 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 — 90 days before the presidential primary election. The Fayette County Board of Elections recently certified the candidates running for local offices.

The race between Anderson and Fleak is currently the only contested race, although write-in candidates for the primary must file by Jan. 6. Independents running in the November general election must file by March 16, a day before the primary.

No Democrats filed for Fayette County races.

Penny Patton (R), deputy county treasurer, is running uncontested for the office of county treasurer following the retirement of current treasurer, Susan Dunn.

The deputy at the Fayette County Recorder’s Office, Kimberly Coil (R), is running for the office of recorder following the retirement of current recorder, Cathy Templin.

The following are also running uncontested in the Republican primary (pending write-in candidates):

Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade is running for another term.

Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean is running for another term.

Sandra Wilson, the current Clerk of the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, is seeking another term.

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth is running for another term.

Judge David Bender is seeking another term as Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge.

The deadline for voter registration for the March 17 presidential primary election is Feb. 18. Early in-person voting at the Fayette County Board of Elections in Washington C.H. begins Feb. 19.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Union-1-.jpg

Fleak challenging incumbent Anderson at primary election